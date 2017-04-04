Ignorance is Strength: Left to Screen 1984 in Protest of Trump
Oceania has always been at war with Trump.
The latest big bold anti-Trump move from the resistance is going to be a worldwide screening of the 1984 film “1984” based on the George Orwell novel of the same name.
The Hill reports:
Theaters to play ‘1984’ in global Trump protest
Nearly 200 movie theaters worldwide reportedly plan to screen the film version of “1984” simultaneously Tuesday in protest against President Trump.
The demonstration, called “National Screening Day,” primarily involves cinemas in the U.S. but also includes venues in Canada, Croatia, Sweden and the United Kingdom, according to Monday reports.
Al Jazeera said the event was created by Dylan Skolnick, co-director of the Cinema Arts Centre on Long Island in New York, and Adam Birnbaum, director of film programming at Connecticut’s Avon Theatre Film Centre.
“In particular, this undermining of the concept of facts and the demonization of foreign enemies [by the Trump administration] really resonate in ‘1984,’” Skolnick said.
The event is scheduled for April 4 as a nod to the date Winston Smith, the protagonist of George Orwell’s novel, begins resisting the Inner Party and Big Brother.
“No one is suggesting that we’re living in Orwell’s world. But the road to that world is people just becoming disengaged and allowing their government to do whatever it wants,” Skolnick said.
Mr. Skolnick is wrong, we are already living in that world thanks in large part to the left. Orwell’s “Newspeak” is alive and well in the form of preferred pronouns and countless other language inventions of the left. Orwell’s “Two Minutes Hate” is played out regularly on college campuses as student protesters angrily shout down speakers with whom they disagree. The liberal media attacks people for “Thoughtcrime” on a regular basis.
That the left fails to see themselves as responsible for our presently Orwellian world betrays their ignorance and “Groupthink.”
Jim Jamitis makes a similar point at Red State:
Ignorant Leftists Organize Mass Screening Of 1984 Film To Protest Trump
In 1984, the enemies most demonized were the domestic ones, the thought criminals who went against the party. In the real world, everywhere the totalitarian left has been in charge, some version of these human rights abuses have occurred in large numbers. Nothing remotely similar happens in America. The closest we usually get is when some public figure is publicly demonized and driven out of his job for saying something that breaks from the left’s politically correct orthodoxy. Dissent is not to be tolerated on the left. People on the right fight amongst themselves—primarily because it’s allowed.
I’ll go out on a limb and say Skolnick and Birnbaum are among the horde of doofuses who suddenly became concerned about what the government was doing only when a (nominal) Republican got elected. They almost certainly applauded every anti-freedom policy handed down during the Obama administration. They also swallowed everything the Democrat ministry of truth (aka the old legacy media) spoon fed to them.
If the left is truly concerned, they might want to re-examine concepts like safe spaces, trigger warnings, and microaggressions. Or made-up pronouns like “Xe” “Xir” and “Zey.”
If Orwell was alive today, he would surely wish he had thought of them first.
Comments
Halfway through the movie – “Hey, wait a minute. This was not supposed to be about us!”
“Maybe we should have just screened that Apple commercial.”
Hmmmmm IngSoc … wonder what that means?
My wife and I were planning on attending the screening of “1984” tonight at our local artsy-fartsy theater here in Columbia, SC…the Nickelodeon. Saw on Facebook yesterday that it is sold out. Who wants to bet that there will be plenty of empty seats, as I am sure someone bought a block of tickets. I may go hang out in front of the Nick today with a “Make America Great Again” sign and see how many folks actually show up.
Don’t these people realize the film is the polar opposite of the current regime, and that the folks that put Trump in office are 180 degrees from this?
From the current spying and unmasking scandal that is brewing, I would say that the obama regime is the one depicted in the movie “1984”, not Trump’s team. obama not only spied on Trump but every foreign leader in the free world as well as many domestic news reporters. His regime shows what happens when you don’t appoint honest patriotic people into the highly demanding jobs that require the utmost in integrity. obama employed minions who would do his every bid without complaint. Ben Rhodes is one obvious example of a snake with no morals. Rice is another and let’s not overlook Eric Holder either.
Self Aware We Much?
1984 has far more to do with liberal policies than anything Republicans do. More standard psychological projection by the progs.
I am sure that a compensating viewing of D’Souza’s “Hillary’s America” or any of his other documentaries will be offered as well. LOL!
Don’t forget why Orwell wrote it. The way it reads to me:
Animal Farm: The Communists are just like the Capitalists.
1984: Communists are just like the Fascists.
How strange that the Left thinks it owns “1984,” when the world depicted there is one that was created by Leftist intellectuals?
Can Leftist “you can’t say that” Language Police not see their reflection in Newspeak?
Can trans activists not see themselves in O’Brien’s insistence that Winston declare he sees five fingers even though there are only four?
Orwell was a Socialist, the Left’s only claim to his work, IMHO. I’ve been reading a book of his collected essays, and he was very fair-minded to everyone of all political stripes, even though he was a Leftist, and he was appropriately critical, even denunciatory of the Left in the West, and of their Soviet overlords. I’ve never read 1984 or Animal Farm, but I intend to. I like his style.
Even this promotion of the film is an indicator of how the left is accelerating us towards the world Orwell was predicting.
But more laughable is how the modern college campus is the petri-dish for Orwell’s future. The total absence of progressive concern about that, and, in fact, the way the hardest left politi-speak essentially agrees with it makes all of this pure projection. And ironic.
Either “1984” is an instructional video or documentary on the Obama Administration.
I prefer to believe it is both.
Good, maybe they’ll learn something. I’ll check to see if the movie is showing in my town. Since my town is a bastion of leftism, I have a feeling it will be, and maybe I’ll go see it. It should be fun.
Turns out it’s not showing here. Maybe the Ministry of Truth found out what it was about.
They are incapable of learning.
Which 1984? The 1957 one, or the one released in 1984?
Probably the later one … these people would consider that terribly clever, I’m sure.
Both are gritty and depressing in their own ways… just like the future that Progs are trying to drag us into. As much as I liked John Hurt’s performance, the 1957 version haunts my memory.
didn’t realize there were two of them, wonder if they both end the way the book did.
“He loved Obama.”
Left out the Memory Hole. Now they call it “old news”.
Leave a Comment