The latest big bold anti-Trump move from the resistance is going to be a worldwide screening of the 1984 film “1984” based on the George Orwell novel of the same name.

The Hill reports:

Theaters to play ‘1984’ in global Trump protest Nearly 200 movie theaters worldwide reportedly plan to screen the film version of “1984” simultaneously Tuesday in protest against President Trump. The demonstration, called “National Screening Day,” primarily involves cinemas in the U.S. but also includes venues in Canada, Croatia, Sweden and the United Kingdom, according to Monday reports. Al Jazeera said the event was created by Dylan Skolnick, co-director of the Cinema Arts Centre on Long Island in New York, and Adam Birnbaum, director of film programming at Connecticut’s Avon Theatre Film Centre. “In particular, this undermining of the concept of facts and the demonization of foreign enemies [by the Trump administration] really resonate in ‘1984,’” Skolnick said. The event is scheduled for April 4 as a nod to the date Winston Smith, the protagonist of George Orwell’s novel, begins resisting the Inner Party and Big Brother. “No one is suggesting that we’re living in Orwell’s world. But the road to that world is people just becoming disengaged and allowing their government to do whatever it wants,” Skolnick said.

Mr. Skolnick is wrong, we are already living in that world thanks in large part to the left. Orwell’s “Newspeak” is alive and well in the form of preferred pronouns and countless other language inventions of the left. Orwell’s “Two Minutes Hate” is played out regularly on college campuses as student protesters angrily shout down speakers with whom they disagree. The liberal media attacks people for “Thoughtcrime” on a regular basis.

That the left fails to see themselves as responsible for our presently Orwellian world betrays their ignorance and “Groupthink.”

Jim Jamitis makes a similar point at Red State:

Ignorant Leftists Organize Mass Screening Of 1984 Film To Protest Trump In 1984, the enemies most demonized were the domestic ones, the thought criminals who went against the party. In the real world, everywhere the totalitarian left has been in charge, some version of these human rights abuses have occurred in large numbers. Nothing remotely similar happens in America. The closest we usually get is when some public figure is publicly demonized and driven out of his job for saying something that breaks from the left’s politically correct orthodoxy. Dissent is not to be tolerated on the left. People on the right fight amongst themselves—primarily because it’s allowed. I’ll go out on a limb and say Skolnick and Birnbaum are among the horde of doofuses who suddenly became concerned about what the government was doing only when a (nominal) Republican got elected. They almost certainly applauded every anti-freedom policy handed down during the Obama administration. They also swallowed everything the Democrat ministry of truth (aka the old legacy media) spoon fed to them.

If the left is truly concerned, they might want to re-examine concepts like safe spaces, trigger warnings, and microaggressions. Or made-up pronouns like “Xe” “Xir” and “Zey.”

If Orwell was alive today, he would surely wish he had thought of them first.